Landslide hits subdivision

Heavy rains triggered a landslide in a residential subdivision in San Mateo, Rizal Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of five families to safer grounds, a barangay official said.
The road linking the subdivision to the city proper was destroyed after the soil beneath it gave way, but fortunately, no one was hurt.
Rey Origines, a kagawad at Barangay Silangan, said the area is prone to landslide, citing a similar incident in 2009 when Typhoon Ondoy struck.
Origines said five families near the area were evacuated as municipal engineers were deployed to inspect the site.
There are a total of 3,000 houses in Santa Barbara Villas that was built in 1994 by Globe Asiatique.