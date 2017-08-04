Landslide hits subdivision

  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Heavy rains triggered a landslide in a residential subdivision in San Mateo, Rizal Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of five families to safer grounds, a barangay official said.

    The road linking the subdivision to the city proper was destroyed after the soil beneath it gave way, but fortunately, no one was hurt.

    Rey Origines, a kagawad at Barangay Silangan, said the area is prone to landslide, citing a similar incident in 2009 when Typhoon Ondoy struck.

    Origines said five families near the area were evacuated as municipal engineers were deployed to inspect the site.
    There are a total of 3,000 houses in Santa Barbara Villas that was built in 1994 by Globe Asiatique.

