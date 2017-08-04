Plaridel golf tourney today

The 3rd Plaridel Cup golf tournament of the Association of Philippine Journalists (Samahang Plaridel) tees off today at the Wack Wack golf course in Mandaluyong with Rep. Robert “Ace” Barbers, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez and Wack Wack Golf & Country Club president Benjamin Abalos doing the ceremonial tee-off.



Samahang Plaridel chairman Crispulo “Jun” Icban (of Manila Bulletin), president Rolando Estabillo (of Manila Standard) and other association officers will be welcoming the media-golfers and their friends when the tournament tees off at 8 a.m.

