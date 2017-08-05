Soil erosion damages house in Antipolo City

BY: Nel B. Andrade

Engineer Arnold Santos of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) said members of the Mabolis family occupying a house at Robinsons Homes-Antipolo in Barangay San Jose have opted to temporarily leave their residence yesterday after a portion of their house was damaged by a soil erosion the other day.



Yesterday morning, the CDRRMO has formally informed the Department of Public Works and Highways on its recommendation to put up an appropriate structure on the site to ensure that no further erosion will happen.

The other day four families whose houses are located beside the house of the Mabolis were asked to leave following the incident.

As of yesterday, the evacuees have returned to their homes but were warned to take precautionary measures and immediately evacuate should heavy rains happen again.

Initial findings made by the CDRRMO and the City Engineering Office of the city government revealed that the damaged portion of the Mabolis’s residence was standing on the three-meter easement of a creek in the subdivision.

