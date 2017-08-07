Aljur, Kylie welcome baby boy Alas

Kapuso star Kylie Padilla has given birth to a a healthy baby boy last Saturday, August 4, just few days after she started labor for her first child.

Padilla later posts images of her newly born baby with partner Kapamilya star Aljur Abrenica on Instagram.



“After four days of hard labor, here we are my love. Everything was worth it. I’m so proud of you. To the world, meet Alas Joaquin Abrenica. 7.5 pounds, born at 10:31 p.m. on August 4 2017. The love of our lives @ajabrenica. Welcome to the world, our little prince,” Padilla said on social media.

Netizens congratulated the couple for their first baby.

While Padilla was in labor, she managed to post an image of her baby who then was still inside her womb. Her caption read: “I think you got your daddy’s eyes and lips. You so handsome love.”

On separate IG post, Abrenica said: “Cant put into words how I feel. Going through so many happy emotions at one time… unexplainable.. theres just so much love.”

Days before Padilla gave birth, Abrenica just joined ABS-CBN where he will debut on the popular primetime series “Ang Probinsyano.”

Abrenica and Padilla announced their engagement in January.

It was in 2011 when Padilla and Abrenica became a couple. But they split in 2014. They said that they reunited in September 2015.

Padilla, 24, is the daughter of actors Robin Padilla and Liezl Sicangco. Recently, she appeared in the popular teleserye “Encantadia.”

Abrenica, 26, was last seen in the critically-acclaimed movie “Ang Hapis at Himagsik ni Hermano Puli.”

So far, the two celebrities have no wedding plans yet because of their religious differences – Kylie is a Muslim while Aljur is a Catholic.

