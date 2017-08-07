‘Pista’ offers discount to students

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “Love is my decision to make your problem my concern.” – Robert Schuller

•

DISCOUNTED RATES FOR STUDENTS AT PISTA: Discounted rates for students nationwide will be offered to those who will watch any of the … entries taking part in Pistang Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP).



PPP, a flagship project of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, FDCP Chair Liza Dino recently announced that cinemas nationwide will be offering student rates during the event: One Hundred Fifty Pesos (R150) for students in Metro Manila, and One Hundred Pesos (R100) for students in provinces outside Metro Manila.

Ms. Diño said this is on top of more promos offered by the different circuits nationwide from August 16-22, 2017.

“We are very happy with the support of the cinemas in making our Filipino films for PPP much more accessible to the public, especially to the youth,” said Liza Diño.

“Each film in Pista offers a different perspective on the different aspects of life and communicates these messages artfully and creatively through film. We believe that students and our youth would greatly benefit from watching these movies which are more than entertaining, but to an extent educational,” she added.

In addition to the student rates, cinemas nationwide will be offering a 4+1 promo. They can buy four tickets and get one for free.

PPP is a partnership between FDCP and all cinema chains in the Philippines. Tune in for more news on PPP by liking the official page or emailing chairliza@fdcp.ph.

•

ACTORS GUILD SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH SSS: The Actors Guild of the Philippines, through its president Imelda Papin, recently signed an agreement with Social Security System allowing members SSS coverage.

•

TRIPTIKO: Kean Cipriano, Albie Casino, and Joseph Marco lead the cast of Triptiko, a 3-in-1 movie taking part in the first Pistang Pelikulang Pilipino.

The film’s 31-year old director, Miguel Franco Michelena, feels quite flattered that his first film has made the grade in this festival sponsored by the FDCP.

Triptiko, he said, combines various genres – romcom, horror, thriller, etc. – that it cannot be pinpointed to just one. His storytelling technique bears watching, thus. Michelenasays he shifts from one genre to another in telling three different stories together in just one film.

Triptiko earned Grade A rating from Cinema Evaluation Board, though it was rejected by MMFF 2017.

Tingnan natin.

Related

comments