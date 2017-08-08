‘Bato’: PNP not afraid of gang

By: PNA

Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa yesterday dared members of the Kuratong Baleleng Group to come after them following the death of suspected narco-politician Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog and 15 others last July 30.



Dela Rosa said Ozamiz police director Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido and members of the police raiding team that killed Parojinog were not afraid and would do their duty regardless of the risk.

“I even told Espenido to walk around town without any weapons,” Dela Rosa said.

Two boats, allegedly coming from Lanao del Norte and carrying heavily armed men hired to avenge the Parojinogs, arrived and were spotted somewhere in Ozamiz recently.

The alleged hitmen were reportedly members of the Kuratong Baleleng Group and are very loyal to the Parojinogs, the purported founder of the group.

Parojinog was earlier pinpointed by President Duterte as one of the country’s drug lords and narco-politicians.

