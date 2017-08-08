PVL: Four dispute 2 finals slots

Games Today

(Philsports Arena, Pasig City)

10 a.m. – PAF vs Army (m)

1 p.m. – Cignal vs Sta. Elena (m)

4 p.m. – BaliPure vs Creamline (w)

6:30 p.m. – Power Smashers vs Pocari (w)

Four teams scramble for two finals berths today in a pair of knockout semifinal matches in the Premier Volleyball League women’s tournament at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.



Power Smashers and Creamline aim to sustain their momentums when they tangle with separate foes after keeping their respective bids alive in Tuesday’s Game 2 of their best-of-three affairs.

The Power Smashers outlasted the defending champion Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors, 24-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-13, while the Cool Smashers survived the BaliPure Water Defenders, 24-26, 25-18, 18-25, 25-16, 16-14.

Creamline and BaliPure square off for the first finals seat at 4 p.m., before Power Smashers and Pocari battle in the 6:30 p.m. nightcap.

Power Smashers coach Nes Pamilar expects his stalwarts to improve on their reception and lessen their errors after struggling at the start of their Game 2 match.

