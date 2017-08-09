Knockout matches for PVL finals

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

4 p.m. – Creamline vs BaliPure

6:30 p.m. – Pocari Sweat vs Air Force

Creamline vs BaliPure, Pocari faces Air Force.

Action gets only better as the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference stages not only one but two knockout matches for the championship berths at The Arena in San Juan City.

Creamline tackles BaliPure at 4 p.m. while defending champion Pocari Sweat confronts Hair Fairy Air Force at 6:30 p.m. in what could be another marathon matches.



Momentum is on the side of BaliPure and Pocari after prevailing last Sunday to extend their semifinal series to a Game 3.

The Water Defenders survived the Lady Jet Spikers, 25-22, 16-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12, while the Lady Warriors outhustled the Cool Smashers, 25-19, 19-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-13.

BaliPure coach Roger Gorayeb will rely anew on three-time NCAA MVP Grethcel Soltones, Risa Sato, and Jasmine Nabor in their bid to book their first finals stint.

Like in the first two games, Creamline will be without ace spiker Alyssa Valdez who is a member of the Philippine team that will see action the Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championships in Biñan, Laguna.

Despite absorbing their first defeat of the conference, the Cool Smashers vowed to go all-out as they intend to dedicate their game to Valdez.

But for Creamline to advance to the finals, Pau Soriano, Rosemarie Vargas, and Jia Morado should play with more passion just like the way they won Game 1.

Pocari, on the other hand, is seeking its fourth straight finals appearance and that will be the target of Myla Pablo and Jeanette Panaga.

Pablo is fresh from winning the Player of the Week award.

Air Force remains upbeat of the finals bid despite falling short in Game 2.

Out to lead Air Force are Del Palomata, May Ann Pantino, and Wendy Ann Semana.

