PBA: Devance is Player of the Week

Joe Devance became the second Barangay Ginebra player to win the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week award after playing a huge role in the Kings’ runaway 110-97 win over erstwhile unbeaten NLEX in their Governors’ Cup road game in Calasiao, Pangasinan last Saturday.



The 6-foot-7 Devance banged in 23 points behind 9-of-11 shooting from the floor, helping Ginebra take control of the third period on the way to its third straight win in the season-ending conference.

The left-handed Devance beat Ginebra teammates LA Tenorio, the first PBA Press Corps Player of the Week in the Governors’ Cup and Greg Slaughter, San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo and Star big man Ian Sangalang, Meralco guard Chris Newsome, and Blackwater playmaker Mike DiGregorio.

