SC grants release of papers cited in CJ ouster bid

By: Rey G. Panaligan

Fourteen Supreme Court justices yesterday allowed the release of court records and documents needed by two groups which sought the impeachment of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P. A. Sereno.



Official copies of the court records and documents were sought by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption and the Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution Inc. which had filed with the House of Representatives an impeachment complaint against Sereno.

But reports stated that the groups’ complaint has not been endorsed by any lawmaker for endorsement to the House’s committee on justice for the start of the proceedings.

