W. Visayas gets DA aid

By: Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY – Secretary Manny Piñol of the Department of Agriculture (DA) has launched P233 million worth of agricultural and fishery projects for Western Visayas region.



Piñol’s second official visit to the region is focused in island province of Guimaras, which has more than P185 million worth of projects.

Piñol launched Tuesday the P130-million farm-to-market-road rehabilitation between Jordan and San Lorenzo towns under the Philippine Rural Development Project. A P17.1-million was turned over by Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation for claimant farmers.

