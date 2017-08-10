Bloggers can now cover Rody

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

After months of consultations, Malacañang is giving access to bloggers and other social media users who intend to cover President Duterte’s activities.



In two separate department orders, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar has formally created the Social Media Office and established “interim” accreditation rules for social media practitioners.

The SMO, led by Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary for Social Media Margaux Uson, will conduct a test run of such accretion system for six months subject to review and revision at end of the period.

“In the interest of recognizing emerging communication platforms and harnessing the full potential of social media tools in pursuit of the PCOO’s mandate to engage the citizenry in order to enrich the quality of discourse on matters of national governance, an interim/provisional social media practitioner accreditation is established,” Department Order No. 15 said.

