Frayna gains share of lead

Janelle Mae Frayna stunned Dutch International Master Koen Leenhouts in 44 moves of an English Opening to gain a share of the lead after five rounds of the 21st Hogeschool Zeeland Open 2017 in Vlissingenm Netherlands Tuesday night.

The win shoved Frayna to the top with 4.5 points, tying Russian GM Landa Konstantin, Venezuelan GM Eduard Iturrizaga Bonelli, Dutch GMs Benjamin Bok, Jorden Van Foreest and Roeland Pruijjsers, and Indian IM R Praggnanandhaa.



She was playing against Konstantin at presstime.

GM Jayson Gonzales, Frayna’s coach and trainer, was half a point behind with four points.

Frayna also defeated Bas Roelen, Gert Van Rij, Nico Swins and drew with IM Lucas Van Foreest.

Meanwhile, GM Darwin Laylo finished second behind Indonesian FIDE Master Rudin Hamdani in the FIDE International Chess Tournament Jaksa Agung Cup in Indonesia.

Laylo, who beat GM Susanto Megaranto in the last round, finished with nine points in 11 rounds, half a point behind Hamdani.

The Marikina City native forged a three-way tie for first with Hamdani and Hartoyo Suyud who drew their match.

To Laylo’s surprise, organizers disallowed the draw and ordered Hamdani and Suyud to play a blitz game which the former won, leaving Laylo to settle for second.

