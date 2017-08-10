Kerwin’s brod-in-law killed in shootout

DAVAO CITY (PNA) – The brother-in-law of suspected drug lord Rolando “Kerwin” Espinosa Jr. was shot dead in his hideout during a joint police operation in Barangay Bato, Toril District, Davao City Wednesday morning.

Killed in the operation conducted by elements of the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) 8 and 11 and Toril Police was Leonardo dela Cruz also known as Jake Bolanio dela Cruz, Leonard Bolanio dela Cruz and Daot.



Dela Cruz is the husband of Marie Espinosa, who is the sister of suspected druglord Kerwin Espinosa and daughter of slain Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa.

Toril Police Station commander Chief Inspector Ronald Lao said the operation was launched to serve four warrants of arrest against Dela Cruz. But Lao said Dela Cruz engaged the police in a shootout. An Ingram firearm was taken from Dela Cruz.

The joint operation was conducted by the RIU 8 and 11 teams, Regional Drug Enforcement Units of Region 8 and 11.

According to Lao, Dela Cruz fled to Davao City from Leyte in September last year. Dela Cruz, who hails from Sitio Tinago, Barangay Beholho, Albuera, Leyte, have settled as transient in Barangay Bato, Upper Piedad, Toril, this city.

Lao said Dela Cruz could have settled in Davao because he reportedly has many relatives who are residing in Barangay Daliao, Toril. Dela Cruz was suspect in the murder of two police officers in Albuera and a municipal councilor of the same town.

He was considered as a high value target of RIU 8. Dela Cruz was facing a string of cases for violation of Republic Act (RA) 8294 (Illegal Possession of Firearms) among others.

