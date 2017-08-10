Nazareth stuns LS-G

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Nazareth School of National University clobbered La Salle Greenhills-B, 100-44, to stay unscathed over the weekend in the Best Center’s SBP-Passerelle twin basketball tournaments at the Xavier School gym.



It was Nazareth School’s third straight win to remain on top of Group A of the Passerelle Division of this event sponsored by Milo, while dropping LSGH-B to its first defeat in three games.

Ateneo de Manila is also unbeaten with two wins in the same group, scuttling San Sebastian College, 71-47. SSC absorbed its third straight defeat.

San Beda College-Rizal also remains unbeaten in Group B following a 45-39 win over LSGH-A, which dropped to 2-1.

In the Small Basketeers Philippines, San Sebastian College made short work of San Beda College, 58-34, to claim its second win in two weekends while SBC slid to 1-1 in Group A.

Related

comments