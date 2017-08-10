Why Mark Zuckerberg will never be poor

By: Chinkee Tan

I will start with the story of Mark Zuckerberg who is the co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg is among the youngest billionaires in the world. He is only 28-years-old and his net worth is $13.3 billion as of March 2013.



Zuckerberg prefers wearing jeans, shirts or hoodies, and sandals over expensive suits and leather shoes. His wedding with Priscilla Chan was held in his backyard.

And the couple was seen eating at McDonald’s while they were on their honeymoon in Italy.

Just like Mark, I was trained in the temple of Shaolin when it comes to living modestly and having no pretensions. I am blessed with parents who practiced and trained me to become frugal.

During my early years, I felt deprived. But now I’ve come to realize, without the proper mindset and the practice of delayed gratification, I will not be the person I am today. I will not be able to share and teach others the value of money and hard work.

But the biggest question needs to be answered is, “How can you practice simplicity in a complicated and highly materialistic world?”

SIMPLE! Never compare yourself with others.

There are only two things that CAN happen. It is either you get disappointed because others are better off than you, or you will be proud because you are better off than others.

Either way, both are unhealthy.

Why buy branded ones, if you can only afford the simple one? Why buy multiple pairs of shoes if you can only afford one? Why buy it through your credit card, if you cannot afford to pay in cash?

I have nothing against buying branded and high ticket items as long as you can afford it and it won’t bring you into debt.

Some people seem to fall into the trap of living the lifestyles of the rich and famous. They keep on buying things that will make them feel good. They keep on acquiring luxury items even if they only below to the low-income bracket.

When it comes to living simply, the issue is not what you want to buy but rather how much you can really afford.

Choose to live in contentment and simplicity.

For Godliness with contentment is great gain as the Bible says.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

What is your current lifestyle like? What do you think is the wiser alternative? Making more but living in simplicity?

Or making just enough but living in luxury.

