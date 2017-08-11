‘Dont’ boo Schooling’

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP) – Malaysia’s sports minister has urged fans not to boo Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling at the Southeast Asian Games, after the Singaporean sparked a furore by vowing to ‘’teach (Malaysians) a thing or two’’.



Schooling, who won Singapore’s first gold medal at last year’s Rio Olympics, caused controversy with his remarks last week, before insisting he meant no offence and that his comments were taken out of context.

Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said fans shouldn’t give Schooling a rough ride at the event from August 19-30 — and told them to remember that the swimmer’s mother is Malaysian.

