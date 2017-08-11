Ex-driver of police officer held for extortion; 4 cops relieved

By AARON B. RECUENCO

The head of the anti-drugs unit of the Fairview Police station and his three other men were sacked from their posts after a former driver of a station commander was arrested for extorting money from an arrested drug personality in Quezon City.

Sacked were Inspector Severino Busa, head of the Fairview Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit; and his men SPO3 Marlo Sammy, PO3 Henry Tingle and PO1 Marlon Fajardo.



Quezon City Police Station director Chief Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar issued the order came following the arrest of Joseph Ruallo in an entrapment operation by the Counter-Intelligence Task Force at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ironically, the entrapment occurred during the 116th Police Service Anniversary at Camp Crame wherein President Duterte has been warning against erring policemen.

CITF commander Senior Supt. Chiquito Malayo, who was one of the awardees during the Police Service Anniversary, said Ruallo was collared while receiving P15,000 from the parents of the arrested drug personality.

“The asking price is P50,000 in exchange for the downgrading of the case that would be filed against the arrested suspect. The demand was later reduced to P15,000,” said Malayo.

It was learned that the case was drug pushing and Ruallo allegedly promised that it would be downgraded to mere possession which makes the case a bailable one.

Ruallo was collared while receiving he money in front of a massage parlor in Fairview, Quezon City.

“Accordingly, he was tasked by the SDEU arresting officers for the negotiations,” said Malayo.

Ruallo, during the background check, disclosed that he is a driver of Supt. Bobby Glen Ganipac, the station commander of the Fairview Police Station.

In an interview, Eleazar said he had already talked with Ganipac who told him that Ruallo used to be his driver.

Ruallo also frequents Fairview Police Station which makes him develop closeness with some of its personnel.

“Only the three SDEU personnel are directly being implicated but I relieved also the head for command responsibility.

But he (Ganipac) will be included in the investigation,” Eleazar said.

Seized from Ruallo were a .45 pistol, the P15,000 marked money and another P5,000 cash.

