Nora as National Artist: Hopefully, this time

LONG DELAYED, MUCH DESERVED – The nominations for National Artists are open… but Nora Aunor is automatically included on the list of nominees. After all, she’s passed the rigid screening of the Cultural Center of the Philippines and National Commission for Culture and the Arts a few years back.



Nora’s reaction is, as always, gracious and humble. She said the award could only happen in God’s time. She’d be happy to receive it, but if it didn’t happen, “Siguro may ibang mas karapat-dapat.”

Couldn’t think of any other more deserving than the Superstar. Hopefully, this time. Let’s keep our fingers crossed. It’s a long delayed and much deserved honor.

WORTH CONSIDERING – Here are names Highspeed feels are worth considering for the country’s highest artistic award.

Literature – The late Kerima Polotan, Carmen Guerrero-Nakpil and Gilda Cordero- Fernando.

(Carlo J. Caparas in a special category, popular literature – “masa, komiks.” After all, there’s one for historical literature, Carlos Quirino.)

Cinema – The late directors Marilou Diaz-Abaya, Mario O’Hara, Celso Ad. Castillo (all gone), Mike de Leon, Joel Lamangan, Brillante Mendoza, Lav Diaz.

Music – Violinist Gilopez Kabayao, pianist Cecile Licad, composer Ryan Cayabyab.

Theater – Lea Salonga, the late Zeneida Amador and Jose Mari Avellana, whose parents were both National Artists, Bert and Daisy.

Dance – Lisa Macuja-Elizalde.

Fashion – Pitoy Moreno and Ben Farrales. Heard though that after Ramon Valera, the joint CCP-NCCA screening committee is no longer keen on naming one.

Painting – The late Mauro Malang Santos and Hugo Yonzon.

