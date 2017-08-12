Task force to monitor ‘Yolanda’ rehab formed

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

Three years after the onslaught of typhoon “Yolanda,” President Duterte is determined to impose sanctions against government officials involved in the slowdown of the rehabilitation programs in areas hit by the tropical cyclone.

The penalties against erring officials were part of the Administrative Order No. 5 creating a new task force to ensure the timely and efficient implication of the rebuilding plans in Yolanda-hit areas.



“Ensuring the timely and efficient completion of the various programs and projects is of paramount importance given that three years have lapsed since the passing of typhoon Yolanda,” the order said.

“In case the responsible officers of the concerned agencies fail or refuse to comply with the provisions of this Order and its IRR, said officers shall be liable for administrative sanctions as may be provided accordance with civil service laws, rules, and regulations,” it added.

In AO 5, the President has assigned Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco to lead the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Unified Implementation and Monitoring of Rehabilitation and Recovery Programs in the Yolanda Corridor.

Duterte has recognized that there have been delays in the rebuilding projects due to lack of coordination among concerned government agencies.

“There is a need to establish a coordinating body in order to ensure the efficient and efficient coordination between various government agencies and instrumentalities involved in Yolanda recovery and rehabilitation programs and projects,” the order said.

Presidential Assistant for the Visayas and Presidential Assistant for Special Concerns will serve as co-chairpersons. Heads of 17 government agencies are members of the task force.

Under AO 5, the task force will must also consult affected communities and non-government organizations about the rebuilding efforts. Reports to the President must be submitted every month.

