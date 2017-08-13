Longshots prevail

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Johnny Decena

Tatlong matitinding longshots kaagad ang bumuluga sa bayang karerista na naging dahilan upang ang popular na winner-take-all at mga exotic events like the DD+1 ay nagsipagbigay nang malalaking dibidendo kahapon (Friday at Metro Turf).

Ang 1st set ng WTA covering races 1 to 7 ay nagbigay ng R758,925.40 at ang 2nd set nito (R3-9) ay P106,485.00. Pati ang unang DD+1 event ay may premyong R9,108.40. Gayun din siyempre sa mga iba pang exotic events na kinabibilangan nito.



Nagsipanalo rito from Races 1 to the last race ay ang Miss American Pie, Cristal’s Choice, Born Unto Battle, Security Habour, Mother Secret, King Curry, Himig, Red Dakota at Masikap.

Nasapawan’ tuloy ng mga ito ang dapat sanang unang babanggitin ng SILIP ang mga tampok na karera ng Philracom Charity Benefit, Philracom Rating Based System Races.

Nabanggit ko na kahapon ang unang Charity Benefit Race kaya isusulat naman naming ang Charity Benefit Race, also for the benefit of Marawi Victims na itatakbo sa Race 8.

Itatakbo rin sa layung kinse y disisais, ang mga entris dito ay ang: pambato ni D.R. Ching na Private Thoughts; N.O. Morales’s couple entry Royal Jewels/Never Say Goodbye; E.E. Gonzales’s Gee’s Prize; A.V.Tan. Jr.’s Beautiful Ladies ; R.B. Puyat’s Rocking Hill, L.V. Reyes’ Movie Title at F.O. Babon’s Virgin Forest.

May 13 races tayo ngayong Linggo na kinapapalooban ng 3 sets the popular na Winner-Take-All, 2 sets each ng pick-6 at Pick 5 at siempre, ang tanging Pick-4 covering the usual last 4 Races.

Dont forget, sa Aug. 29 na itatanghal ang 7th Leg Imported/Local challenge Race sa Metro Turf. Magkakasubukan dito sina Blue Berry, Daiquiri Lass, Hot And Spicy, Kanlaon at Mossi.

So there….see you guys at our favorite Samson’s Billiard OTB at Saint Joseph and/or at Obet dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta.

Good Luck!!!

Related

comments