Lyceum coach gets 1 game ban

By Jerome Lagunzad

Lyceum coach Topex Robinson finally found his match in the NCAA seniors basketball tournament and it came in the form of a one-game suspension.



Robinson, 37, won’t be around when the Pirates stake their unbeaten record against the Letran Knights on Friday when he will serve an automatic suspension slapped by the Management Committee following his ejection in the course of their 97-93 win over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals last Tuesday.

Usually mild-mannered, Robinson uncharacteristically lost his cool as he stormed to the floor in disgust over officiating, forcing game officials to toss him out due to a pair of technical fouls at the 6:21 mark of the second frame, with Lyceum trailing EAC 36-38.

“I totally respect their decision. I have made a mistake and I will accept the consequence,” said Robinson in a text message yesterday.

