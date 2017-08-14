  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Cameron says 'Terminator 2' as 'timely as it ever was'

    James Cameron (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

    MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) – James Cameron has taken time out from crafting the upcoming four “Avatar” sequels to return to one of his old films, one he says is as up-to-the-minute as ever – “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

    Cameron converted the 26-year-old film – in which one robot with artificial intelligence battles another to stop nuclear annihilation – into a 3D format that hits movie theaters Aug. 25. It arrives just as escalating tensions over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions are in the headlines.

