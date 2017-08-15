PBA: Flying V, Cignal eye D-L finals

By: Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Ynares Sports Arena)

3 p.m. – Marinerong Pilipino vs Cignal HD

5 p.m. – Flying V vs CEU

Eager to arrange a blockbuster PBA D-League Foundation Cup titular showdown, Flying V and Cignal HD go for the kill against their respective semifinals foes today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Hawkeyes will have the first crack at 3 o’clock as they take on the Skippers of Marinerong Pilipino anew, determined to pull off a fitting follow-up to a resounding 86-67 win in the series opener last week.



A repeat victory will enable Cignal HD to book its second straight trip to the finals and keep itself on track for a golden double following its Aspirants Cup title conquest at the expense of Racal Motors.

But Hawkeyes coach Boyet Fernandez, the league’s winningest mentor with six titles tucked under his belt, remains wary, very much aware the Skippers, handled by veteran counterpart Koy Banal, are capable of fighting back.

“It will be tough again facing them because I’m pretty sure that coach Koy will really prepare hard for us,” admitted the con-current San Beda tactician, who will mainly pin his hopes anew on big men Raymar Jose, Jason Perkins, and guard Pamboy Raymundo.

Banal, on the other hands, is hoping the Skippers will thrive anew with their backs against the wall, something that they’ve shown in the course of their impressive resurgence from a sluggish start back in the elimination round.

