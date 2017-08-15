PH downs Viets, faces Thais next

BIÑAN, Laguna – The Philippines banked on two hard-fought set advantage before it finished off Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Vietnam, 27-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-23, last night in the 19th Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship at the Alonte Sports Arena here.



The Nationals crawled back from deficits of 20-14 and 24-21 in the first and second frames, rose from a third-set stumble and kept their composure in the fourth to clinch their second match victory in the tournament.

The win settled the Philippines at No. 3 in Pool E and set up a quarterfinal meeting with 10-time SEA Games champion Thailand, which bowed to Japan, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24, for No. 2 in Pool F.

Match is at 5:30 p.m. today at the same venue.

Vietnam, for its part, set up a Final 8 duel with Japan.

The Filipina spikers got a scare in the fourth frame where they needed three match points before Alyssa Valdez sealed the win with a combination play from setter Kim Fajardo.

