‘Respeto’ dominates Cinemalaya awards

By REGINA PARUNGAO

A film about an amateur rapper and a grumpy poet bagged no less than seven awards, including Best Picture, at the 13th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival held Sunday at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).

Directed by Treb Monteras, “Respeto” sees the two characters cross paths during a stand-off between riot police and squatters. Both are compelled to interact and deal with each other’s problems, healing the wounds of the past and having a new perspective on writing their respective verses.



“Gusto ko lang din sabihin na hindi kailangan ng dahas upang makamit ang respeto sa bawat isa,” Monteras said of the message of his film in accepting the Best Picture trophy.

“Respeto” also bagged the Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, NETPAC Jury Prize, and the Audience Choice Award nods.

Noel Camio Jr, a first-timer in the competition, landed this year’s Best Actor award for his performance in “Kiko Boksingero.” The teenager is the youngest actor in the history of the festival to have done so.

“Kiko Boksingero” also won Best Original Musical Score for Pepe Manikan, and Best Performance by an actress in a Supporting role for Yayo Aguila.

Angeli Bayani clinched Best Actress for her performance in “Bagahe.” The film also bagged the Best Screenplay plum.

This year’s Best Direction trophy went to Joseph Israel Laban of “Baconaua.” The film likewise won the Special Jury Prize and Best Cinematography award for TM Malones.

The Best Production Design went to Marxie Maolen Fadul of “Nabubulok.”

“Hilom” Paul Patindol won the Best Picture for Cinemalaya’s short film competition, while Duwi Monteagudo (“Bawod”) took home the Best Screenplay honor.

Winning the Audience Choice Award was “Nakauwi na” by John Paul Relano. “Aliens Ata” by Glenn Barit claimed the NETPAC Jury Prize citation, while the Special Jury Prize went to “Fatima Marie Torres And The Invasion Of Space Shuttle Pinas 25.”

Best Direction award went to E Del Mundo for her short film “Manong Pa Aling.”

