‘Bato’ defers Espenido’s transfer to Iloilo City

By: Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa disclosed his decision to retain Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido at his present post as police chief of Ozamiz City.

Two mayors linked to the illegal drugs trade have so far been killed when Espenido was assigned to their areas.



First to fall was Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa, followed by Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr.

Espenido was reassigned to Ozamiz City after serving as chief of police of Albuera town.

So far, Espenido is very aggressive in accounting for loose firearms in Ozamiz City allegedly distributed by the Parojinogs to their political allies.

Speaking at regional ceremony for the anniversary of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Monday, Dela Rosa expressed his belief local police in Iloilo can handle the drug war.

“Sa ngayon maraming problema doon sa Ozamiz City. Doon muna siya. Di ba kaya ng Ilonggo na mga pulis dito? Ang daming magagaling na pulis na Ilonggo na pwedeng magtrabaho,” said Dela Rosa.

Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog is also included in Duterte’s list of narco-politicians, an allegation which the mayor vehemently denied.

After the Ozamiz incident, Espenido was quoted as saying about his preference to be assigned here.

