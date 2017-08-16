Policeman linked to lady cop’s slay dies in ambush

By JAIMIE ROSE R. ABERIA

A Manila policeman being linked to the death of a lady cop last March was gunned down by six armed men while taking his daughter to school on board a motorcycle in Ermita district yesterday morning.

Manila Police District (MPD) chief Supt. Joel Coronel revealed that the slain cop, PO2 Mark Anthony Penjano, assigned to MPD Support Unit, was facing investigation for his alleged involvement in the murder of PO1 Jorsan Marie Alafriz at the time of the ambush.



Alafriz, a member of Barbosa Police Community Precinct (PCP) in Quiapo for nine months, had been known by her colleagues as an anti-illegal drug advocate. She was shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Sta. Cruz district while driving her car to the police precinct five months ago.

Investigation showed that Peniano was driving his motorcycle with his daughter along Ayala Boulevard corner San Marcelino Street on their way to Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) at about 8 a.m. when six unidentified men on board two motorbikes peppered him with bullets. His daughter was unscathed.

A witness, who refused to be identified, said Peniano managed to get up after being shot in the left side of the body, but the suspects continued shooting him.

Peniano, who was wearing his uniform, was not able to draw his service firearm, according to SPO2 Donald Panaligan of the MPD Homicide Section.

He was declared dead on arrival at Mary Chiles Hospital.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old male student of the Technological University of the Philippines who refused to be named was hit by a stray bullet in the left leg during the incident. He has been discharged from the hospital.

Police recovered 25 spent shells of 9mm and .45-caliber pistols from the crime scene.

Probers are reviewing CCTV footages from Barangay 660 to identify the assailants, according to Coronel.

