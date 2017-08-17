Police kill 3 KFR men

By AARON RECUENCO

Operatives of the police’s Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) killed yesterday three suspected members of a kidnapping-for-ransom group, including two Indians, during an entrapment operation for the supposed ransom payoff in Biñan City in Laguna.

Senior Supt. Glenn Dumlao, AKG director, said the operation also resulted in the rescue of kidnap victim Anial Sohal, a businessman based in Laguna.



“We were able to rescue the victim and he was able to identify the three neutralized suspects,” said Dumlao.

The official said Sohal was forcibly taken by armed men on August 13 in Barangay San Antonio. He was later brought to a safe house of the suspects.

Dumlao said the initial ransom demand was P20 million but it was later reduced to P935,000 after a series of negotiations between the abductors and his family.

The agreement, according to the official, was that the victim would be released at the vicinity of the Southwoods Toll Gate of the South Luzon Expressway as soon as the ransom is received in the same area.

AKG operatives, however, were posted in the same area for the operation.

Dumlao said that as soon as his men spotted the vehicle of the suspects, a blue Toyota Corolla with license plate UMA-548, the rescue operation was carried out.

“But there was a firefight when the suspects resisted. This resulted in the death of the three suspects,” said Dumlao.

The group of the suspects, composed of Indians and Filipinos, has been on the intelligence radar of the AKG for several months now. A background check is now being conducted to determine KFR cases that might have been perpetrated by the group.

Dumlao said follow-up operations are now being conducted against the other members of the group.

