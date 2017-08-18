Palawan netfest

Action in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Puerto Princesa leg regional age group tennis tournament resumes today with fierce battle looming in at least three divisions at the Puerto Princesa Tennis Club in Palawan.

The boys’ 12- and 14-and-under and the 10-unisex divisions all drew 32-player casts, guaranteeing a wild chase for top honors and ranking points in the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger.



Lance Hitosis, Jerry Ong, Jericho Ong and James Banac banner the field in the 14-U side while Jaydan Perez, Renz Billonez, Evan Bacalso and Justin Micayabas are the players to watch in the 12-U section of the nine-category event backed by Asiatraders Corp. and the new Unified tennis group, led by PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s and B-Meg.

Seth Torrecampo and Kenrick Bona, on the other hand, headline the 10-U roster that also includes Zir Lumanog and Jorge Matta along with Trixie Gascon, Daniel Gidoco, Chelsea Abaa, Khalil Cahayag, Gian Florentino, Zander Garcia, Joshua Liboon and Alveya Ibba.

To accommodate the big number of entries, organizers have also tapped the Puerto Aventura Resort and Bona’s tennis courts as the other venues of the four-day tournament.

For details, call Bobby Mangunay, the PPS-PEPP sports program development director at 0915-4046464.

Meanwhile, Franzyn Billonez and Amelie Matta are tipped to clash for the girls’ 14-, 16- and 18-U crowns while Jeric Ordinario and Hitosis gain the top two seeding in the boys’ premier division. Hitosis also topbills the 16-U side along with the Ong siblings and Ordinario.

