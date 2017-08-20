6 drug suspects gunned down

Six drug suspects, including a barangay tanod, were gunned in Pasay City, Makati City, Parañaque City, and Manila from Friday to yesterday.

Southern Police District director Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr. and SPD public information office chief Supt. Jenny Tecson identified the fatalities in southern Metro Manila as Noel Valenzuela, 49, barangay tanod, of Pasay City; Alexander Lana, 38, and Cecilio Natividad, 31, of Makati City; and Christian Gabriel, legal age, of Parñaque City.



The Pasay police said Valenzuela, alias “Tita Bakla,” was standing in front of his house on P. Manahan St., Barangay 30, Zone 5 when two men arrived and fired at him at around 3:10 a.m. yesterday.

The suspects fled while Valenzuela was taken to the Pasay City General Hospital where he was declared dead.

PO2 Noel Burden, case investigator, said Valenzuela was a “big-time drug pusher” and barangay captain Ramil Barcelon confirmed this.

“Hindi siya tumatanggap ng R500, libo-libo ang bentahan niya,” Burden said.

The Makati police said Lana and Natividad were having a drinking session on Gladiola St., Barangay Rizal when four men on board motorcycles arrived and shot them.

Apolinario said Lana and Natividad were “identified drug surrenderers and pushers” who were “involved in a robbery-holdup incident on C5 Road in Makati recently.

Gabriel was killed in Baclaran, Parañaque Friday.

The fifth and sixth drug suspects were shot dead after they fired at policemen conducting a buy-bust operation against them in Binondo, Manila yesterday.

The Manila Police District is still determining the identities of the two men described to be in their 30s and about 5’6” tall.

The suspects died on the way to the hospital due to multiple bullet wounds. Recovered from the suspects were a gun, four sachets of suspected shabu, and drug paraphernalia.

