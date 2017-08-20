NBI probes killing of Kian in drug raid

Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II said yesterday he has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a parallel probe into the killing of Kian Loyd Delos Santos by policemen during an illegal drugs operation in Caloocan City last Wednesday.



In a text message to journalists, Aguirre said, “I already ordered the NBI to conduct a parallel investigation of Kian’s killing” which has sparked public outrage.

Aguirre’s order issued last Friday through Department Order No. 546 also directed the NBI to file appropriate charges against those responsible for Kian’s death “as evidence may warrant.”

The police claimed that Kian, a 17-year-old Grade 11 student, was a drug runner and was killed after he resisted arrest. But the issue on being a drug runner was disputed by officials of Barangay 60 where Kian lived.

A police report stated that Kian attempted to flee when cops approached him. The report also stated that Kian drew a firearm and fired at the policemen who retaliated.

The report added that a .45 caliber pistol and two sachets of suspected shabu were recovered from Kian, but his relatives said the items did not belong to him.

Four policemen linked to Kian’s killing have been relieved from their posts and placed under restrictive custody pending investigation.

Malacañang yesterday condemned the death of Kian, saying it is a challenge on the nation’s vigilance.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella reassured the public that the policemen involved in the killing will be properly investigated.

“The President, who continues to vigorously pursue the dismantling of drug apparatus, ensures that erring enforcers will be properly investigated,” Abella said.

“The task of building a nation worthy of all demands participation of all citizens, and this incident challenges the nation to be more vigilant,” he added.

Abella said that National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Oscar Albayalde has expressed condolences to the Delos Santos family.

“Albayalde has ordered the relief and investigation of all involved, and assured the public that mistakes and illegal acts will not be tolerated,” Abella said.

Caloocan Diocese Bishop Virgilio “Ambo” David yesterday reminded the Philippine National Police that they are there to “serve and protect the public” amid the death of Kian.

“You are here to serve and protect the people. This is your sworn oath, and your responsibility to the public,” David, who is very active in drug rehab efforts in cities under his diocese, said during an emergency meeting of the Caloocan City Peace and Order Council.

He cited Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan for ordering an independent investigation on the death of Kian.

“I am very happy that Mayor Malapitan ordered an independent probe so there would be no cover up. I hope and pray that it will be fair and transparent investigation,” the bishop said.

David said that the independent probe is needed to attain justice and that the clash of information on the killing must be thoroughly investigated.

“The Caloocan police claims that the man seen being manhandled by cops was not Kian. But witnesses say otherwise. That’s why it should be throughly probed,” he said. (Rey G. Panaligan, Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos, and Jel Santos)

