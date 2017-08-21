PH pugs off to Worlds

1 SHARES Share Tweet

As their teammates make their move in the lowly Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, light-flyweight Rogen Ladon and fly Dannel Maamo will embark on a 21-hour journey to the German maritime city of Hamburg tonight to try their luck in the world championships.



The young and fast and furious Filipino punchers will be accompanied by national team head coach Nolito ‘Boy’ Velasco and backup tactician Ronald Chavez on a Turkish Airlines 13-hour flight to Istanbul.

Ladon, from Bago City, Negros Occidental, will make his debut on Aug. 25. Maamo, from Cagayan de Oro City, will follow the next day.

The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP)is putting its best foot forward in close coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission, which is a firm believer in the potential of boxing owing to the country’s solid track record in the aspect of premium performance.

This will be Ladon’s second straight stint in the worlds, having captured the bronze two years ago in Doha, Qatar.

Maamo, though a first-timer, isn’t awed, saying he is “ready to go.” (Nick Giongco)

Related

comments