Mr. Nice Guy’s ‘Nakakalokal’

FILIPINO MUSIC – Yes, it’s “Nakakalokal” and not “Nakakaloka” – the former referring to Filipino music and the latter is loosely translated “going crazy.” Not really a bad thing if one is going crazy over local music…. or anything Filipino made.



Mr. Nice Guy is, of course, Ogie Alcasid, prolific songwriter.

Ogie has currently two “Nakakalokal” endeavors – album and concert, where Filipino (read “Lokal”) songs are featured.

ALBUM – Ogie’s most excited about his latest venture, “Nakakalokal,” as it’s a dream project and his first album as Kapamilya, produced and released by Star Music, backed up by ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Gerard Salonga.

Among the tracks in the “Nakakalokal” album are the new orchestra versions of “Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw,” “Ikaw Lamang,” “Ikaw ang Pangarap” (theme of “Lobo”), “Pangako,” “Ikaw ang Tanging Pag-Ibig,” and the title track , “Nakakalokal.”

CONCERT – Ogie Alcasid celebrates his birthday by mounting a concert titled, but of course, “Nakakalokal,” at the Kia Theater on August 25.

Proof that he’s Mr. Nice Guy is the line-up of guests:

Angeline Quinto, Erik Santos, Jaya, Yeng Constantino, Solenn Heussaff, Lovi Poe, his daughter Leila Alcasid, among others.

How about his wife Regine Velasquez?

Ogie smiles, “Manonood nalang siya,” adding she has concert in October. “In one day, all tickets were sold out. Ngayon lang yata ito nangyari sa isang local artist.”

It is, indeed, unprecedented.

