PAGASA warns of floods, landslides as ‘Isang’ nears

By: Ellalyn V. Ruiz

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday warned of moderate to occasional heavy rains that could trigger flooding and landslides in Northern Luzon and Western Visayas today as tropical storm “Isang” (international name “Hato”) continues to move closer to the tip of Northern Luzon.



Batanes has been placed under Signal No. 2 and the Babuyan Group of Islands under Signal No. 1, as the center of the storm, where strong winds and intense rains occur, will likely move close to extreme Northern Luzon late last night or early this morning, PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said.

Although Isang will not move over land, the weather disturbance will enhance the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” which may bring light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Metro Manila, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Aurora, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Visayas.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies except for isolated light to occasional heavy rains, gusty winds, and lightning.

