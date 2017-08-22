Pinoy bets unhurt in road mishap

2 SHARES Share Tweet

KUALA LUMPUR – A road accident involving members of the national squash team caused the cancellation of some matches Monday in the 29th Southeast Asian Games.



No Filipino was injured, but Dr. Charles Corpuz said he prescribed pain medicines.

“I checked them for possible whiplash, but they’re okay naman,” said Corpuz.

A speeding bus, carrying athletes from Myanmar and Thailand, slammed into the bus that carried eight members of the PH squad.

The collision destroyed the windshield of the other bus. Some athletes from Myanmar were treated for injuries, according to Corpuz.

The PH athletes managed to reach the venue only to hear that their matches were moved to another date.

Related

comments