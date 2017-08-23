PH pugs face rough sailing

ISTANBUL – National boxing team coach Ronald Chavez swears Filipino entries Rogen Ladon and Dannel Maamo will have to walk the tightrope if they end up making it to the medal podium in the 2017 AIBA world championships that the German port city of Hamburg is hosting starting Friday.

“Lahat ng kasali dito dumaan sa qualifiers,” said Chavez as they were waiting for the connecting flight Tuesday morning to Hamburg.



“So kahit sino ang makaharap mo dito kahit sa elimination rounds pa lang de kalidad na boxers,” said Chavez, who represented the country in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Ladon is entered in the lightly-flyweight (49 kg) class while Maamo competes at fly (52 kg) and Chavez insists that the road to the finals will be littered with landmines.

“Matindi ang bakbakan dito,” added Chavez.

Nolito Velasco, who will call the shots as well in the corner, echoes Chavez’s sharp observations.

“Second to the Olympics ito in terms of importance,” said Velasco.

The Philippine Sports Commission and the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines made it possible for the country to send bets in Germany.

The ABAP took care of the pre-departure requirements under the leadership of boxing head Ricky Vargas, who believes in the capability of Ladon and Maamo.

Ladon took the bronze during the last world championships in Doha, Qatar, in 2015.

