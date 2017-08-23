‘The Loudest Whisper’

COMING OUT – Nowadays, movie-TV stars, and even athletes, are coming out of the closet. Think Aaron Carter, Ricky Martin, Bruce Jenner, Anderson Cooper, Rustom Padilla, Charice Pempengco, among others.

In old Hollywood, no one really came out openly. More of hints and clues and suggestions about one’s sexual orientation. Let’s call it “The Loudest Whisper,” incidentally title of the starrer between Audrey Hepburn and Shirley Mclaine, which tackled lesbianism.



In “Hollywood Babble On” by Bozz Hadleigh a chapter is devoted to “gay, lesbian, and bi stars.”

‘CHOICE CUTS’ – Highspeed cites some “choice cuts” – stars “outing” other stars, in a manner of speaking.

“Garbo and I starred in ‘Grand Hotel,’ but we had no scenes together. Alas. For her, and her alone, I could have been a lesbian.” – Joan Crawford.

“I wouldn’t mind having had an affair with Marlene Dietrich when she was young. Like, who wouldn’t?” – Madonna

“My favorite American lesbian!” – Clifton Webb on Barbara Stanwyck.

“Of course I knew Laurence Olivier and Danny Kaye were having a long-term affair. So did all of London. So did their wives. Why is America always the last to know?” – Peggy Ashcroft.

“Lily Tomlin has been in and out of the closet more than my hunting jacket.” – Rock Hudson

“I know right away that Rock Hudson was gay when he did not fall in love with me.” – Gina Lollobrigida.

“I lived with Don Johnson, I discovered him, put him in a play set in prison with a gay theme (‘Fortune and Men’s Eyes’). I lived with both Don and his sister, and people imagined all sorts of things…I’ll put it like this. Yes, I’m bisexual, and blond guys are my favorite type, and I did enjoy seeing Don nude on the stage, and on the silver screen, for that matter. Who wouldn’t? So what?” – Sal Mineo.

“That dyke!” – Liz Taylor in Marilyn Monroe’s presence, as reported by Norman Mailer.

“She is my other daughter.” – Lana Turner on “Josh,” the longtime female companion of her daughter Cheryl Crane.

“Brando. Always one wants Brando – for everything, one wants him.” – director Luchino Visconti.

