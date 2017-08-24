PNP vows to quell coup plot

By: Aaron Recuenco

Officials and other personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed yesterday to fight any attempt to destabilize the administration of President Duterte amid the alleged presence of a group of soldiers and policemen calling for the ouster of the Chief Executive.



In statement, the PNP leadership said it is solidly behind the Constitution and the chain of command led by the commander-in-chief, President Duterte.

“The full might of the 190,000-strong Philippine National Police will stand in the way of any attempt to destabilize government and challenge our earnest resolve to protect the State and its institutions,” the statement read.

This came as a reaction to the statement issued by the group of soldiers and policemen, which called itself Patriotic and Democratic Movement (PADEM), seeking for the ouster of President Duterte for betrayal of public trust when the Chief Executive allegedly used the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines as his private armies.

