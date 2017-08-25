Rebels free Cafgu man

By: Mike U. Crismundo

BUTUAN CITY – The New People’s Army (NPA) on Wednesday freed a former member of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) in an outskirts of Barangay Mahaba, Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte province.



In a live broadcast at a local radio station, a certain Ka Sandara Sidlakan, spokesperson for guerilla-Front Committee 21 of the CPP-NPA Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee, said the custodial force of the NPA released Arnold Panisan, 34, after he pledged to cut his link with the government military forces in the area.

Panisan was formally turned over by the NPA custodial force to local officials of Mahaba and third party facilitators before turning over to his immediate kin almost three days after he was abducted.

The released former CAFGU man in Mahaba CAFGU detachment, who was suspected to be an informer of the Philippine Army (PA), expressed his gratitude to his abductors for treating him well during his captivity.

CAFGU is the civilian paramilitary unit of the PA.

