Sweet stories of success in ‘The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes’

Tomorrow, “The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes” (TWGRR) tells stories of successful entrepreneurs from the sweetness of their products.

Don Benito’s of Elisa Roselle Cruz became a byword for Cassava Cake, the special recipe of which was handed down to her by her grandmother.



So what’s your Flan? Princess de la Cruz’ online Leche Flan was a big success that she now has several flavors to choose from aside from the original.

Joel Mendiola, a Gr. 12 University of the East student sells sweet corn to help him with his school needs and requirements.

Designer Lanny Liwag from Laguna boasts of his creations from what we call the ‘Tree of Life’. He makes beautiful indigenous gowns from coconut husks and leaves. Also in Laguna is “Coconut Nut House”, where you can find different dishes made from coconut.

To reconstruct and revitalize your hair, try Cryo Hair Therapy while SoftWave Treatment gives shine to dull hair and The Twist gives curly hair ends.

Open your own salon after graduating from the Ricky Reyes Learning Institute (RRLI) with branches in Anonas, Cubao, Quiapo, Fairview, and San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Tune in to “The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes” every Saturday, 9-10am, on GMA News TV.

