7th Challenge Race

By: Johnny Decena

APAT na dekalibreng mananakbo ang magpapanagupa sa tampok na P500,000 “7th Leg Imported/Local Challenge Race” this weekend at the Metro Turf in Malvar-Tanauan City Batangas.

Set to be ran at a punishing distance of 1,800 meters or 1 of a mile, the entries are: G.R. Raquidan’s Hot And Spicy, N.O. Morales’ Messi, Jade Bros. Farm’s Daquiri Lass, and E.B. Dimacuha’s Blue Berry.



Sponsored by the Philracom, the winner here gets P300,000 while the 2nd thru the 4th placers shall receive P112,500, P62,500, and P25,000 respectively plus trophy to the winning owner, trainer, and jockey respectively. Breeder’s purse is P15,000 to the breeder of the winning local horses. Post time: 3 p.m.

May 13 races tayong bubunuin bukas na kinapapalooban ng three sets each ng WTA at Pick-5 at two sets each naman ng Pick-6 at Pick-4.

Ngayong araw naman ay may 10 races tayo na may two sets each ng WTA, Pick-6, Pick-5 at ang tanging Pick-4 covering the usual last four races. Race start at 3:30 p.m.

Sa mga di nakapagkarera noong Huwebes sa Santa Ana Park, ang WTA carry over amount na P1,772,468.73 ay tinamaan. Ang mga nagsitama rito ay nakabahagi pa ng premyong P6,510 each.

Nagsipanalo rito from races 1 to 7, ayon sa pagkakasunod-sunod, ay ang Sydney Boy, Oyster Perpetual, Naughty Girl, L.A. Special, Niccole Girl, Ni Haow, and Zaphia or combinations 7-9-6-7-3-3-7.

By the way, wala na namang programa karera dito sa aming lugar sa Cainta at lalabas pa ito sa araw mismo ng karera kaya nagpunta pa ako sa paborito kong Off-Track betting station sa Saint Joseph at laging maaga dinadala rito ang mga programa.

So there…see you guys at Samson’s Billiard OTB… Good Luck!!!!

