Gilas edges Singapore

Game Today

(MABA Stadium, Kuala Lumpur)

6 p.m. – Philippines vs Indonesia or Thailand

Gilas Pilipinas scuttled Singapore’s comeback attempt in the fourth quarter and secured a 68-60 victory yesterday to advance to the gold medal game in the men’s basketball competition of the Southeast Asian Games at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Mike Tolomia, Christian Standhardinger and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. made key baskets in the final five minutes, giving Gilas the victory after Singapore pulled within five on two occasions after being down by a high of 15.



Parks hit a jumper, Standhardinger scored inside before Tolomia unloaded a right-elbow three that put Gilas ahead, 60-48, with 4:44 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Gilas will face either Thailand or Indonesia in tonight’s finals set at 6 p.m. for a chance at winning an 11 straight gold medal and 17th overall.

Thailand and Indonesia were playing at presstime in the other semifinal match.

The Jong Uichico-coached Gilas squad is bracing for a tough encounter with either country, particularly the Thais who gave them a scare behind Thai-American guard Tyler Lamb before securing an 81-74 win in the Group A opener Sunday.

Indonesia, on the other hand, topped Group B by winning all four games.

Troy Rosario scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Standhardinger produced 13 points and 11 rebounds and Tolomia added 10 for Gilas.

Meanwhile, Perlas Pilipinas clobbered Vietnam, 118-44, to end its campaign with a 4-2 record.

The female dribblers of coach Pat Aquino remain in the hunt for a bronze medal, depending on the outcome of the remaining matches of Thailand and Indonesia.

