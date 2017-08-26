GMA Network bags 7 out of 9 major awards from VACC

MEDIA giant GMA Network is the top choice of Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) both for television and radio as it bagged seven of the nine major awards in both categories, winning this year’s Outstanding TV Station award for GMA-7 and Outstanding Radio Station award for DZBB.



VACC once again upheld the Kapuso Network’s commitment to deliver credible and quality television and radio programming that champions campaigns against crime and corruption. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte was the guest honor and speaker during the awarding ceremonies held at the Malacañang Palace in Manila, which also commemorated VACC’s 19th Founding Anniversary.

Kapuso Network’s flagship primetime newscast “24 Oras” once again took home the Outstanding TV News Program award.

Its anchors, GMA News pillars Mel Tiangco, Mike Enriquez, and Vicky Morales, were honored as Outstanding TV News Anchors anew. With this award, Enriquez was already elevated to VACC’s Hall of Fame.

Senior reporter Susan Enriquez, meanwhile, was chosen as Television Reporter of the Year.

Leading local news channel GMA News TV also emerged as a big winner this year. “Dobol B sa News TV’s Dobol A sa Dobol B” segment was awarded as Best Teleradio Program, while its anchors GMA News Pillar Arnold Clavio and Ali Sotto won as Best Teleradio Anchors.

On top of the major awards, VACC also conferred special citations to various GMA programs and personalities.

For GMA-7, the special awardees include “Reporter’s Notebook” (Television Program category); Jiggy Manicad (TV Program anchors category); and Marisol Abdurahman (TV reporters category).

GMA News TV also received special awards for “State of the Nation with Jessica Soho” (TV News Program) and GMA News Pillar Jessica Soho (TV News Program Anchor).

In addition to winning the Outstanding Radio Station award, DZBB was also given special awards for Bangon na Bayan (Radio Program category) and Joel Reyes Zobel (Radio Anchor category).

GMA-7 also took home the Outstanding TV Station award last year.

