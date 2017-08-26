Million-dollar bets on Floyd to beat Conor

LAS VEGAS (AFP) – An eye-popping $1.2 million bet is among a flurry of big-money wagers on Floyd Mayweather as the welterweight champion prepares to take on mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, bookmakers reported on Friday.



As Mayweather and McGregor readied to face each other at a weigh-in later Friday, Las Vegas bookmakers were reporting a surge in betting on Saturday’s cross-combat sports showdown at the T-Mobile Arena.

Bookmakers have said the total amount gambled on the bout will make it the most bet-upon fight in Las Vegas history.

William Hill US reported that the flood of bets in the past 24 hours included a punter who strolled into a sports book and handed over $1.2 million in cash on Mayweather, a 1/5 favourite. If Mayweather wins, the bet will earn around $240,000.

‘‘It’s going to be the biggest fight handle ever. Period,’’ William Hill US director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said. ‘‘Whether it’s boxing, gladiators or Game of Thrones.’’

