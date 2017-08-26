Search on for 1st Mr and Ms BPO 2017

1 SHARES Share Tweet

THE country’s call center agents take centerstage as the inaugural search for Mr and Ms Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) kicked off in Makati City yesterday.



“The first Mr and Ms BPO aims to promote excellence, leadership, and camaraderie in the workplace. It will also empower the candidates to impart the right attitude at work and the drive to help in nation-building,” said Norman Tinio, one of the spokespersons for the contest, during a press conference held at a hotel in the city.

Tinio said that the inaugural search is now accepting applicants. Interested parties must be 18 to 26 years old, single, Filipino citizen or with Filipino blood ancestry, at least 5’4 tall for female and 5’6 tall for male.

They must also have proportionate physique, possess pleasing personalities, and with good moral character, he added.

To register and join Mr and Ms BPO, check out the official website (www.mrandmsbpo.com) and download the application form. For more details, follow the event’s social media accounts on Facebook (MrandMsBPOofficial), Instagram (mrandmsbpoofficial), Twitter (MrandMsBPO), and YouTube (MrandMsBPO).

The first contact center was established in the Philippines in 1992.

After almost two decades, the Philippines was declared the world’s BPO capital. Last year, it was projected to have generated 1.3 million new jobs with a 17 percent growth.

Organized by the Royal Chimes Concerts and Events, Inc., the Mr and Ms BPO will hold its grand finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 21.

Related

comments