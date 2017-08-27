Cyna, Princess favored in LPGT Pradera

Cyna Rodriguez and Princess Superal take time out from their Symetra Tour campaign as they banner the field in the ICTSI Pradera Verde Ladies Classic firing off Tuesday at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga.



Rodriguez and Superal, the two winningest players on the ICTSI Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, are expected to slug it out for top honors in the P750,000 event owing to their talent and form although a slew of players are also out to foil their bid in the 54-hole championship sponsored by ICTSI.

They include Pauline del Rosario, who has racked up two victories in her rookie year at Orchard and Baguio legs and finished twice, the last at Riviera where she lost by one to amateur Abby Arevalo on the final hole.

Former leg winners Chihiro Ikeda, Fil-Am Cristina Corpus and Sarah Ababa and Korean Euna Koh are also going all out to nail their second win in the seventh leg of the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Thais Tiranan Yoopan and Sarinee Thithiratanakorn, on the other hand, are also raring to spoil the locals’ bid at the long but flat layout which hosted the first Southeast Asia vs Phl Ladies Golf Challenge early this year.

