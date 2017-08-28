‘Wonder Woman’ director slams James Cameron’s criticism

1 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The director of “Wonder Woman” says James Cameron’s criticism of the film is “unsurprising” because he can’t understand it.



In an interview with British newspaper The Guardian, Cameron called “the self-congratulatory back-patting” Hollywood’s been doing over the film “misguided.” Cameron says Wonder Woman is “an objectified icon.” He points to Sarah Connor, the gritty protagonist from his Terminator films, as a better role model.

Related

comments