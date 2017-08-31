Iloilo mayor unperturbed

By: Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY – Despite being continually identified as an alleged drug protector, Jed Patrick Mabilog will not resign as city mayor.

“It’s very easy for me to resign so that our city will be peaceful. But I have the mandate of the Ilonggos to serve as mayor until 2019 and I will stay,” Mabilog said.



The marching order of President Rodrigo Duterte to assign Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido to Iloilo City won’t make Mabilog step down even knowing that two mayors have been killed under Espenido’s watch.

“One thing I am quite sure of – with God as my witness – I have never protected anyone, especially in illegal drugs,” Mabilog emphasized.

The beleaguered city mayor is disheartened that Duterte again singled him out despite the President saying in an August 21 press conference that illegal drug trade has waned in Iloilo City. Duterte said at that time this was due to the death of alleged drug lord Melvin “Boyet” Odicta Sr., who Duterte wrongly claimed in several speeches to be Mabilog’s relative.

