16 teams vie for GSM 3×3 semis

A total of 16 teams will vie for the two final slots as the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament stages its semifinal round today at the SM Megamall Activity Center.



Representatives from the provinces of Aklan, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Cebu, Davao, Isabela, La Union, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon, and Tacloban, and the cities of Antipolo, Batangas, Butuan, Las Pinas and Manila survived the regional qualifying tournaments held in different barangays nationwide to enter the semifinal phase.

Following the semifinal round, the two remaining teams will move on to the championship game on Sunday before the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel-Star Hotshots PBA game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 2017 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament National Champion will take home a P50,000 cash prize, championship trophy, and Ginebra San Miguel products.

During the 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament semifinals, fans may also redeem “Ganado Classics” jerseys at the SM Megamall Activity Center.

To avail of the jerseys, just collect five (5) seals of Ginebra San Miguel or Vino Kulafu or any three (3) caps of GSM Blue, GSM Blue Flavors, Ginebra San Miguel Premium Gin and Primera Light Brandy, and add R100. Each person can only redeem a maximum of two (2) jerseys.

